Shopping for tennis racquets? We’ve identified four aces for 2020. They’re a mix of clever designs and cutting-edge materials make for a new breed of racquet that can improve your game, no matter what you’re working on.

The Best New Tennis Racquets to Improve Your Game

Technifibre TF40 305 (above)

After the serve, the return is the toughest shot. The TF40’s graphite build, along with an alloy and polyester braid, means even your off-center returns—blocks or full swings—rocket back.

[$230; tecnifibre.com]

Babolat Aero Drive USA

The Aero Drive is the choice of many intermediate players because it excels at everything from serves to backhand returns. The wider string spacing gives extra ball bite, to build confidence.

[$229; babolat.us]

Head Gravity Pro

If your game thrives on variety— think slice and dice to power baseline—you need a stick with a bigger sweet spot. The graphene Head is more forgiving for those who employ a variety of shots.

[$230; head.com]

Yonex Ezone

Need to up your serve game? This racquet’s aero-shaped head and the graphite in the throat below help launch balls. Beware: Shots might hit the back fence until you get used to the power.

[$290; yonex.com]

