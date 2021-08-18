The Best Nose Hair Trimmers for Men 2021

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When we go out of the house, we want to look our best. Dress properly and get nice and cleaned up. Groom ourselves so we look like a million bucks. And you want to make sure every nook and cranny is properly attuned for maximum style. You don’t want to miss anything. Sometimes we may miss those little nose hairs that creep out. Which means you’ll want to pick up one of the Best Nose Hair Trimmers around.

Our Top 3 Picks

Trimming our nose hairs doesn’t sound like the most difficult thing in the world. But it can actually be a bit of an issue if you don’t have the right equipment. Most beard trimmers won’t fit in your nose to whack those weeds unless they come with the right attachment. Using scissors can get the job done, but it’s not easy and it may not get all those hairs out at 100% efficiency.

This is why you need to get a nose hair trimmer. And not just any that comes into view when you type a search into Amazon. No, you deserve the Best Nose Hair Trimmers around. And we have gone and found them for you. 5 of them to be exact. Each one with a different set of benefits that makes it easy for you to choose which is best for you. That’s what this is all about. Making life easier for you.

Each of these trimmers is in stock at Amazon right now. And you can pick them up for a good price. For the most part, these bad boys won’t break the bank. In fact, most of them come in at under $20, with none of them exceeding the $60 mark. So if you are looking to get yourself the equipment you need to get properly groomed for a night on the town or for a business meeting, then scroll on down and pick up one of the best nose hair trimmers.

BEST NOSE HAIR TRIMMERS

Cleanfly Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

At the end of the day, you can’t go wrong with picking up this trimmer from Cleanfly. It’s got the power to make mincemeat out of your nose hair, without causing any damage thanks to the shielding cover. And it’s able to easily line up your beard and eyebrows. The attachments help to make this powerful number the all-around best in our minds.

Best for: All-Rounder

Get It: Pick up the Cleanfly Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer ($15; was $17) at Amazon

Panasonic Nose Hair Trimmer

Most nose hair trimmers don’t come in sizes that make them hard to bring with you anywhere. But some are better than others, like this compact number from Panasonic. Dual-edged blades make cutting through nose hair so easy. And with its wet/dry design, you can do it anywhere. Store it in your bag so you have it with you on the go.

Best for: Travel

Get It: Pick up the Panasonic Nose Hair Trimmer ($20) at Amazon

MANSCAPED™ The Weed Whacker™ Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer

Got the steady hands to make the most precise cuts with your trimmer? Then you don’t want any ole trimmer. You want this one from MANSCAPED™. Why? The 9000 rpm motor allows the blades that are set at a 23-degree angle (like the contours of your nose) to get in there and make sure it all disappears. No missing spots. Just a precise cut.

Best for: Precision

Get It: Pick up the MANSCAPED™ The Weed Whacker™ Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer ($35) at Amazon

ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

If you’re looking to get a lot of bang for your buck, then you can’t go wrong with the value found in this trimmer from ZORAMI. For less than $10, you can get a wet/dry nose hair trimmer that’ll get into your nose and cut all the hair out of there with its 360-degree blade design. Easy as can be for a great low price.

Best for: Value

Get It: Pick up the ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer ($9) at Amazon

Braun 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer

Maybe you want to kill two birds with one stone. Or in the case of this Braun product, 9 birds with one stone. Because you won’t just get a nose hair trimmer here. You’re getting a beard trimmer with enough attachments in this to-go case that’ll let you groom every part of your body with ease and precision.

Best for: Beard Trimmer With Nose Hair Attachment

Get It: Pick up the Braun 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer ($55) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!