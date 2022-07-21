The Best Nugget Ice Makers Under $580

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the summer here, that means we gotta deal with the heat. We can spend our time outdoors enjoying the sun and the heat, but we don’t wanna get too hot. There is such a thing as too much heat. Which is why we need to keep ourselves hydrated and cool with a nice cold drink. There’s nothing like a cold one out by the pool.

The only downside to this is that if you don’t have a cooler full of ice by you, you need to keep getting up and down to get some ice to fill up your drink. It’s just an inconvenience we don’t need to deal with. Not when you can do yourself a big favor and pick up a portable nugget ice maker for your home.

No matter what room you are in, you can bring one of these ice makers in there and get fresh ice cubes for your refreshment pleasures. Go from the living room to your bedroom to the backyard or anywhere you so desire and voila, you got some ice. All you gotta do is put some water in it to give the machine what it needs to pump out some ice for ya.

It should come as no surprise that there are a ton of these available over on Amazon right now. So to help you cut down on time spent looking for one, we picked out 7 of the best nugget ice makers available for purchase right now. Just scroll on down and check them out so you can pick up the one that looks right for you.