AGLUCKY Countertop Ice Maker GET IT!

When you plug this bad boy into a wall outlet, you can get 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours. That’s a lot of ice for your summertime hangout needs. And if you just need a quick bit of ice, you can get 9 ice cubes in just 6 to 8 minutes.

Get It: Pick up the AGLUCKY Countertop Ice Maker ($130; was $200) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!