The Best Outdoor and Camping Gear for Isolation Adventures at Home

As spring comes into full bloom, the urge to get out and pursue adventure becomes even stronger. But this current homebound life means we must come up with new ways to satiate that desire. The good news? There are countless options for immediate adventure—right outside, at home. All you need is a safe space to settle in for the night, whether it’s a porch or a patch of grass. The experience of camping outside paired with at-home adventures can provide just the break from routine you’re craving.

Home camping has been gaining momentum especially for families with children, as a way to demark the weekends from weekdays, and a way to ease into bigger adventures ahead. Even celebrities are getting in on it: Recently, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought their family backyard camping. Teigen posted it with a photo of the family gathered in a spacious tent, claiming, “Best night ever already, really.”

No matter where you are, camping activates all the senses as the dark settles in, the critters start hooting and howling, and the cool night air draws you to the crackling glow of the campfire. As the moon rises overhead, you could be anywhere. Here’s the right gear and activities to enable and enrich your at-home adventure and camping experience.

