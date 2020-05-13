The Best Outdoor and Camping Gear for Isolation Adventures at Home

1 / 10 GET IT

Bigger is better for camping at home since the tent will be not only be where you’re sleeping, but also the place to hang out. The Big Agnes Big House 6 tent is a great choice for its size and ease of setup. It also doubles as a shade shelter when you pitch it without the tent body—for the beach, the sidelines of sporting events or barbecues in the park—so you’re sure to get plenty of use out of it.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!