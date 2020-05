Hang out right

An alternative to a tent is the category of sleeping hammocks. These are not the back-breaking taco slings of yore. The Warbonnet Blackbird Hammock is an outdoor hammock made for sleeping, complete with lay-flat design, a mesh mosquito net cover and an interior storage shelf. You might never go back to a tent again.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!