The Best Outdoor and Camping Gear for Isolation Adventures at Home

Learn to fly fish

The Orvis Practicaster rod might not have been something you would’ve pick up prior to stay-at-home, but maybe you should have. The compact 36-inch rod was developed to perfectly imitate the cast of a traditional fly rod, allowing you to improve your form at home (think carpet putter for golf). Orvis also recently introduced one-on-one Virtual Casting Instruction packages, and the in-depth Fly Fish learning center offering endless free tutorials on casting, tying flies and reading a river.

