The Best Outdoor and Camping Gear for Isolation Adventures at Home

Personal light comfort

Sure, you could have a standalone light in the tent, but what fun is that when everyone can wear their own headlamps for an amped-up explorer vibe? The new COAST FL1R headlamp is rechargeable through the USB port and features three LED light modes, and a lock-out feature to ensure the battery isn’t drained. The headlamp converts into an independent light to clip inside the tent when you’re done for the night.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!