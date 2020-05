https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=9&v=3Hb0x-IdeDs&feature=emb_logo 6 / 10

The Celestron Starsense Explorer series of telescopes are targeted at beginners with limited (or no) astronomical knowledge. This smart telescope pairs with a sky recognition smartphone app and your phone’s camera to easily locate objects in the night sky. Instead of aimlessly panning across the sky, you’re now on exciting and successful explorations, finding stars, planets and celestial events.

