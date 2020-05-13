The Best Outdoor and Camping Gear for Isolation Adventures at Home

8 / 10

The Oculus Quest virtual-reality headset might be the best approach if your outdoor space is lacking in … space. Settle in for the night with a variety of immersive “outdoor” experiences including a realistic Real VR Fishing game complete with relaxing ambient audio and visuals. If you’re looking for more of an adventure, virtually explore Macchu Pichu and Antarctica via the National Geographic Explorer app, or experience hiking the Himalayas and summiting Everest in a breathtaking new three-part documentary.

