The Best Outdoor and Camping Gear for Isolation Adventures at Home

Watch a big-screen movie outside

Set up the lawn chairs for a total reboot on your nightly Netflix and chill. The Quickscreen backyard movie screen sets up in minutes. Pair it with the Optoma HD146X projector and you’ll be enjoying a hybrid, camping/drive-in movie experience in no time. It’s a bit of an investment, but we’re willing to wager that outdoor movies are likely to become a tradition that continues well past this moment in time.

