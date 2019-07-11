1. Traeger PTG+ Pellet Grill Get It

Score the drool-worthy smoker Traeger is known for in a tabletop size. You won’t be able to show off for the whole neighborhood—at 173 square inches, the PTG+ can hold about one rib rack, six burgers, or one whole chicken at a time. But you can smoke the main event of your meal for eight hours and still have space to play with your kids in the backyard. Most importantly, you come out the other side with both locked-in moisture and serious flavor imparted from the cherry, mesquite, oak, or whatever wood pellets you like.

[$300; traegergrills.com]