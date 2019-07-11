2. Kamado Joe Jr. Get It

Kamado cooking—a Japanese style of grilling in a charcoal-burning, thick-walled ceramic vessel—relies on nuanced airflow to act as both a smoker and a grill. The unique design helps bring out natural flavors and keep everything super juicy and moist. You probably know about the Big Green Egg, but we really like Kamado Joe for its unique cooking rack system that lets you cook both directly and indirectly at once (and on varying levels to maximize space). It also comes with a handful of great accessories like the Joe-tisserie for rotisserie chicken. The Joe Jr. is small and weighs only 68 pounds with an interesting enough aesthetic to sit discreetly in the corner of your deck.

[$500; kamadojoe.com]