3. Camp Chef Pro 90X

Camp Chef makes some noteworthy smokers, both big and small, but we actually love their Pro 90X as a spacious but out-of-the-way gas grill. It rocks three strong burners (more than most on our list) and a large surface area to get creative on, plus side shelves on both sides for prep. It doesn’t have a lid so you’re looking at open-air grilling here, but it is compatible with any of the brand’s signature 16″ accessories like their much-loved pizza oven or BBQ box for recipes that need humidity. The big bonus here: The durable legs and side shelves easily fold down, creating a grill that’s as easy to transport and stow as a (60-lb) beach chair.

[$390; campchef.com]