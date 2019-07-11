4. BioLite FirePit

One of the coolest innovations in outdoor cooking units, BioLite’s set-up is, at its most basic, a portable, charcoal-run, hibachi-style grill just big enough to hold burgers and veggies for two. But the real magic happens when you remove the charcoal bed and put in a few wood cords. Biolite’s patented airflow technology pulls the smoke out the fire before it reaches the surface, creating a smokeless fire pit to tell stories over—without burning eyes—once dinner is gobbled down. It’s smaller than most gym bags and weighs just 19 pounds, making it easy to store or take on adventures. Oh, and you can control the fire’s intensity via the fan from your phone.

[$199.95; bioliteenergy.com]