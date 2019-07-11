5. Weber Genesis II E-310 Get It

If you want all the perks of a traditional gas grill, only smaller, this is your cooker. The Genesis features porcelain-enameled cast iron grates for even cooking and easy cleaning, durable side tables, a warming rack, and the quintessential hinged lid. We love that it has both thicker rods for searing and thinner ones for delicate vegetables. It’s too big to fit on a balcony, but the perfect size for a small yard or patio—and set on wheels for easy moving.

[$800; weber.com]