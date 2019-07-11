6. Weber Original Kettle 22-inch Get It

The design of this Weber has changed little over the years, but the Kettle has everything you need for a basic charcoal grill. It offers 363 square inches of cooking space on a steel grate; it’s higher up with the triangle stand than most basic saucer grills, so you don’t have to squat to turn your sausages; and there’s an ash catch and easy-to-open chute for cleaning. There’s no thermometer and the features definitely won’t fly for foodies, but at this price, it’s certainly the best of the basics.

[$165; weber.com]