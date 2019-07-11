7. Fuego Element F21C Get It

This sleek grill opens from the top to reveal two gas burners and room for about 12 burgers. The push-button ignition system makes it super easy to use. But arguably the greatest draw is its sharp design: It’s the prettiest to have on your patio during parties. Designed by former chief of design at Apple and a Beats by Dre designer, this looker stows the unsightly propane tank behind a carbon steel curtain and offers a clean, modern take on your traditional burner. You’ll definitely pay for the aesthetic, but the grill space, burner oomph, and durability makes it worth your money if you’re prioritizing a curated cookout.

[$580; amazon.com]