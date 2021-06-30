Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nowadays, everybody uses headphones. With phones being so prevalent, we can get all our music and audio based entertainment wherever we go. And there are all kinds of different types of headphones you can use. But in our minds, you really can’t go wrong with a good pair of over the ear headphones. Especially if you’re working out.

When you’re working out, you want to make sure you can hear your audio. But you also want to make sure that the headphones are durable enough to go outside with you during these routines. There are plenty of options for you fitness fans out there to upgrade your headphone selection. And we’ve found them for you.

Benefits Of Over-Ear Headphones

Why choose over the ear headphones instead of earbuds or something like that? Well, there are plenty of reasons for that. For one, these are much more comfortable than in-ear headphones. For some, in-ear headphones are pretty much impossible to use. Which is a big reason why over-ear headphones are the choice.

Another option is sound quality. With the bigger design, they can pack a much bigger punch in the sound department. Most of them can even be made to cancel out the noise around you for a more immersive experience. Which makes them great to use while working out or just hanging out with some music to unwind with.

Not to mention that these are just generally more convenient in some ways. For one, you won’t lose these as often, seeing as how they are pretty hefty boys. And you can wear them around your neck when you aren’t using them, making it even easier to keep them with you at all times.

How We Picked Them

We picked out 5 options for the best over-ear headphones for working out. And we picked them out using certain criteria to make your life even easier. Depending on your needs, there should be something down below that will be an easy pickup. The criteria we used is as follows:

Washability

Lightweight Design

Size and Fit

Won’t Fall Off

Sound Quality

So if you’re out there looking to improve your workout routine with better headphones, then the best over-ear headphones for working out below are for you. Make your choice now so you can get your body sculpted with a bumping beat in no time.

Best All-Rounder: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Fits like a glove for an easy time working out

Cleans off quite easily so the material won’t fall apart after much use

Lightweight yet sturdy design is good for any workout situation

Truly unbelievable audio with great noise cancelling design

Unless you completely get rocked and fall back hard, these should stay in place

Get It: Pick up the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones ($199; was $239) at Amazon

Best Noise Cancelling: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones

If you’re looking for noise-cancelling headphones, then Bose has one of the best around. You’ll enjoy the crisp audio with no distractions

Fits quite well, making it easy to wear while working out without much discomfort

A very lightweight design that won’t weigh you down while wearing them

Shouldn’t fall off while working thanks to the sleek design

Cleaning should be no problem with these after a heavy, sweaty workout

Get It: Pick up the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones ($379; was $399) at Amazon

Most Comfortable Fit: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

If you want comfort while working out or hanging out, then Sony has the headphones for you

A solid lightweight design makes them sit comfortable whenever you wear them

Thanks to the design of these, they sit on your head well and won’t come off while you work out in them

Sony knows how to deliver some soul-shaking audio and these headphones prove that out

Get It: Pick up the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones ($348) at Amazon

Best Under $100: JBL TUNE 700BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

For a pair of headphones under $100, you can’t beat the audio that these deliver

Comfort is high with these, making it easy to wear them in any situation

The design is such that you’ll be comfortable while wearing them and you won’t have to worry about them falling off

Clean up is easy as can be with these headphones in tow after a workout

Get It: Pick up the JBL TUNE 700BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones ($80) at Amazon

Best Under $75: Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

For a real value pack, you can’t lose with this Anker set that delivers pretty sick audio for the price

Comfort is high, as they are designed to be worn for long stretches without issue

You won’t lose them during a workout unless something very serious goes down

Cleanup is easy as can be with these, making them last with you for a while

Get It: Pick up the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones ($50) at Amazon

