Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content
Nowadays, everybody uses headphones. With phones being so prevalent, we can get all our music and audio based entertainment wherever we go. And there are all kinds of different types of headphones you can use. But in our minds, you really can’t go wrong with a good pair of over the ear headphones. Especially if you’re working out.
When you’re working out, you want to make sure you can hear your audio. But you also want to make sure that the headphones are durable enough to go outside with you during these routines. There are plenty of options for you fitness fans out there to upgrade your headphone selection. And we’ve found them for you.
Benefits Of Over-Ear Headphones
Why choose over the ear headphones instead of earbuds or something like that? Well, there are plenty of reasons for that. For one, these are much more comfortable than in-ear headphones. For some, in-ear headphones are pretty much impossible to use. Which is a big reason why over-ear headphones are the choice.
Another option is sound quality. With the bigger design, they can pack a much bigger punch in the sound department. Most of them can even be made to cancel out the noise around you for a more immersive experience. Which makes them great to use while working out or just hanging out with some music to unwind with.
Not to mention that these are just generally more convenient in some ways. For one, you won’t lose these as often, seeing as how they are pretty hefty boys. And you can wear them around your neck when you aren’t using them, making it even easier to keep them with you at all times.
How We Picked Them
We picked out 5 options for the best over-ear headphones for working out. And we picked them out using certain criteria to make your life even easier. Depending on your needs, there should be something down below that will be an easy pickup. The criteria we used is as follows:
- Washability
- Lightweight Design
- Size and Fit
- Won’t Fall Off
- Sound Quality
So if you’re out there looking to improve your workout routine with better headphones, then the best over-ear headphones for working out below are for you. Make your choice now so you can get your body sculpted with a bumping beat in no time.
Best All-Rounder: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
- Fits like a glove for an easy time working out
- Cleans off quite easily so the material won’t fall apart after much use
- Lightweight yet sturdy design is good for any workout situation
- Truly unbelievable audio with great noise cancelling design
- Unless you completely get rocked and fall back hard, these should stay in place
Get It: Pick up the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones ($199; was $239) at AmazonGet it!
Best Noise Cancelling: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
- If you’re looking for noise-cancelling headphones, then Bose has one of the best around. You’ll enjoy the crisp audio with no distractions
- Fits quite well, making it easy to wear while working out without much discomfort
- A very lightweight design that won’t weigh you down while wearing them
- Shouldn’t fall off while working thanks to the sleek design
- Cleaning should be no problem with these after a heavy, sweaty workout
Get It: Pick up the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones ($379; was $399) at AmazonGet it!
Most Comfortable Fit: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
- If you want comfort while working out or hanging out, then Sony has the headphones for you
- A solid lightweight design makes them sit comfortable whenever you wear them
- Thanks to the design of these, they sit on your head well and won’t come off while you work out in them
- Sony knows how to deliver some soul-shaking audio and these headphones prove that out
Get It: Pick up the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones ($348) at AmazonGet it!
Best Under $100: JBL TUNE 700BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
- For a pair of headphones under $100, you can’t beat the audio that these deliver
- Comfort is high with these, making it easy to wear them in any situation
- The design is such that you’ll be comfortable while wearing them and you won’t have to worry about them falling off
- Clean up is easy as can be with these headphones in tow after a workout
Get It: Pick up the JBL TUNE 700BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones ($80) at AmazonGet it!
Best Under $75: Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
- For a real value pack, you can’t lose with this Anker set that delivers pretty sick audio for the price
- Comfort is high, as they are designed to be worn for long stretches without issue
- You won’t lose them during a workout unless something very serious goes down
- Cleanup is easy as can be with these, making them last with you for a while
Get It: Pick up the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones ($50) at AmazonGet it!
Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!