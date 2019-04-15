What do you look for in a pair of performance pants? Extra stretch for climbing? Plenty of pockets for gear? Articulated knees that help make easy work of trail scrambling?

Today’s super slacks—comfy denim, slim-cut trousers, and rain-proof pants—aren’t just durable for your weekend pursuits, they’re stylish enough to fit into your everyday life. That means you can rock them on your commute, all day in the office, and out to dinner.

With ample stretch, waterproof coatings, and zippered pockets, these five pairs of performance pants won’t slow you down, wherever the day takes you.