One person’s powder ski could be another’s everyday downhill ski. It is all relative to your objectives. Back in the day, skis of the long and skinny variety were used for laborious turns in deep snow. But as powder hounds’ desire for chasing fresh, untracked snow grew, so did their need for better gear, thus the invention of wider, easier-turning skis that could float in the cold smoke.

If you are fortunate enough to get in a sufficient number powder days each season to constitute getting a pair of fatter sticks, or even if you just like having a pair for those few special snorkel days, these are the best powder performers that money can buy.

