Black Crows AnimaGET IT
Since Black Crows came onto the scene, its skis have been highly sought after and not just because of the subtly stylish designs (although that is a plus). So if you are looking for a super versatile, big-mountain ski that can handle all kinds of conditions, then the Anima is your ride. With a short, classic camber, double rocker and nice progresssive tip rise (not too much that it can’t handle harder snow), the Anima is a hell of a ski—perfect for any powder day and a surprise performer in crud.
[$889, black-crows.com]
