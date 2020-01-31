Black Crows Anima GET IT

Since Black Crows came onto the scene, its skis have been highly sought after and not just because of the subtly stylish designs (although that is a plus). So if you are looking for a super versatile, big-mountain ski that can handle all kinds of conditions, then the Anima is your ride. With a short, classic camber, double rocker and nice progresssive tip rise (not too much that it can’t handle harder snow), the Anima is a hell of a ski—perfect for any powder day and a surprise performer in crud.

[$889, black-crows.com]

