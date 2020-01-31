DPS Koala 119 GET IT

Drake Powder Works (also known as DPS) is known for its fast powder skis and the Koala is no exception; it is the evolution. Made with input from rowdy skiers like Dash Lounge, the Koala’s more symmetrical shape and forward/center mount allows for more playful movement. While the more aggressive rocker than most of DPS’s other skis, the Koala is a long-turning, powder-floating beast of a ski.

[$899, dpsskis.com]

