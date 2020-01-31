Elan Ripstick GET IT

Designed with input from the legendary Glen Plake, Elan’s Ripsticks can be described in the same light: crazy awesome. The 116 is the widest in the Ripstick family, made with the same carbon tubes and a wood core (which cuts down on weight but not performance), that create a stable and dynamic downhill platform. The nice asymmetric camber makes this Ripstick a powder-turning machine (just make sure you have them on the right feet).

[$699, elanskis.com]

