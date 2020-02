Salomon QST 118 GET IT

Salomon’s OST 118 has a great shape and rocker, making it an extensively manageable powder ski, which allows for a range of users to thrive, from powder virgins to hard chargers. Lightweight, wide and responsive, the OST 118 might have been around for a few years, but it keeps winning awards and praise from ski magazines, making it a classic.

[$799, salomon.com]

