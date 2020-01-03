It’s only natural to assume the warmest jackets should resemble a sleeping bag that cloak your body in pillowy insulation. But we’re here to tell you you don’t need a shin-length parka to stay warm this winter. Seriously: You don’t need to rush out and buy the biggest, bulkiest jacket you can find as soon as the mercury dips. Puffer jackets are your cold-weather savior this season.

New offerings boast smart details to boost warmth like faux shearling-lined hoods, down-filled collars, and taped seams to block out blustery gusts of wind. Plus, puffers come in a range of ultra-versatile styles whether you’re searching for something sporty, edgy, or more classic.

Our favorite picks of the season have plenty of baffles for warmth, but—like the ones you see here—look great, too. After all, just because you need to layer up in the winter, doesn’t mean you have to look like you’re headed on an arctic expedition. Find your new favorite winter coat from these five standout puffer jackets.

Clockwise from left: Michael Kors Metallic Puffer Jacket ($298, michaelkors.com); Holden Felton Down Jacket ($450, holdenouterwear.com); Triple F.A.T. Goose Reizen Jacket ($350, triplefatgoose.com); Moncler Berriat ($1,105, moncler.com); North & Mark Harrison Stretch Down Bomber ($250, northandmark.com).

Styling by Alex Silva for Bernstein & Andriulli

