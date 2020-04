Rains Backpack Get It

Proof that not every waterproof backpack needs to look like an overbuilt dry bag. The 13-liter Rains hauls a select amount of stuff safely and tastefully. Your laptop and phone get dedicated pockets, protected by a hardcore polyester and polyurethane fabric, and waterproof zippers and closures that keep water out.

[$110; us.rains.com]

