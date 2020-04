Shimano SH-CT500 Get It

If you want to avoid tap dancing while wearing clip-ons, the SH-CT500 conceals an inner shank compatible with SPD or CLICK’R pedals under a low-profile minimalist sneaker. The best part: not having to stash a change of kicks under your desk.

[$85; bike.shimano.com]

