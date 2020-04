The Bike Commuter: Pearl Izumi Monsoon WxB Hooded Jacket Get It

Unlike your svelte cycling jacket, the roomier Monsoon WxB fits over a sport coat without excess bulk. And it still packs in essential commuter elements, like sealed seams, a helmet-compatible hood, a longer tail to cover your rear, and reflective trim.

[$150; pearlizumi.com]

