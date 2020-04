Western Rise AT Slim Pant Get It

While they look like a pair of chinos, the AT Slim is made from tough, stretchy nylon canvas—with spandex mixed in—treated with durable water repellent (DWR), which you can reapply as needed. A gusseted crotch moves with you without the bulky lump normal pants have. Bonus: Coffee spills roll right off.

[$128; westernrise.com]

