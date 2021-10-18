The Best Robot Vacuums for Men

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The iRobot is a sleek and simple yet highly effective robot vacuum that will become a godsend in your house when you see how clean it gets things and how easily it does so.

Get It: Pick up the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum ($249; was $274) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!