The Best Robot Vacuums for Men

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For this price, the Roborock better come with the kind of power it does. It’s gonna leave those floors of yours looking pretty clean and uncluttered. It even has a mop option to get those floors even cleaner.

Get It: Pick up the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum ($440; was $550) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!