The Best Robot Vacuums for Men

Shark ION Robot VacuumGET IT!
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content
Want to keep an eye on that robot vacuum from a distance? Then pick up this one from Shark to connect it to your phone and use the smart capabilities to keep your house clean from work.
Get It: Pick up the Shark ION Robot Vacuum ($200; was $230) at Amazon
Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top