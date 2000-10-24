The Best Rugged Holiday Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer

Classic Easy-Pour Growler Get It

Heading off the grid doesn’t have to mean leaving beer behind. With this 64-ounce growler, you can carry enough of your favorite brew for the whole gang, and it’ll keep those suds cold for 24 hours (it’ll also keep beverages hot for 18 hours). A wide mouth and large handle make for easy pouring, and it’s dishwasher safe, so cleaning is a cinch.

[$55; stanley-pmi.com]

