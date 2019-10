Master Trigger-Action Travel Mug Get It

This mug is designed for the most demanding applications. Its 1mm stainless steel walls are the thickest on the market, and its trigger-action lid makes it easy to drink with just one hand. With its steel grit guard to keep dirt out and a perfectly balanced carry loop, it’s a great pick for hiking and camping.

[$55; stanley-pmi.com]

