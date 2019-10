Master Unbreakable Thermal Bottle 1.4qt Get It

This sturdy bottle lives up to its name with 1mm-thick stainless steel walls that deliver extra durability, and with Stanley’s trademark QuadVac insulation, it’ll keep drinks hot for 40 hours and cold for 35. Plus, the overmolded handle makes it easy to grip with a glove—a must-have feature for chilly winter weather.

[$70; stanley-pmi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!