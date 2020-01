Amphipod Versa-Light Max Headlamp GET IT

Though there are tons of options when it comes to running headlamps, Amphipod gets the nod in part because of its comfortable and adjustable headband as well as its 60-lumen beam. We also really like the fact that it, like the Xinglet Optic Beam above, is USB rechargeable.

[$39, amphipod.com]

