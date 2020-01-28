Amphipod Xinglet Optic Beam USB Rechargeable Flashing Reflective Vest GET IT

This vest by Amphipod is not only USB Rechargeable (say goodbye to having to purchase batteries), but it is also adjustable and can fit a range of sizes from XS to XL. At only 3 ounces, this vest can be worn comfortably on long runs. Plus, it’s moisture-resistant. You can expect to get roughly eight hours out of the Xinglet Optic Beam in flashing mode, or four hours if you opt for the solid, non-flashing mode.

[$49; amphipod.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!