Hoka One One has made a name for itself with its thick midsoles and lightweight running shoes. The unique design offers up a marshmallow-like ride without a ton of excess weight. The Challenger makes our list for some of the best gear for running in the dark because it has reflective strips in several different areas and it’s versatile enough to be worn on either the road or the trail.

[$130, hokaoneone.com]

