Injinji Ultra Compression OTC

Injinji has long been loved by runners because of its socks with individual slots for each toe that effectively eliminates skin-on-skin contact. Essentially it means goodbye blisters. They sock meisters taken a great concept and made it even better with their Ultra Compression OTC by adding reflective strips that run up the back of the sock and aid in low-light visibility. [$49, injinji.com]

