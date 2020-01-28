StrobeLight GET IT

Give vehicles, cyclists and other runners a heads up to your presence on the road with the StrobeLight from Nathan. This little device is lightweight, weather-resistant and has 2,400-foot LED visibility. It weighs about an ounce and has a sturdy clip that allows you to fasten it to a hydration vest, race belt or even your outerwear. There are four different modes on the light and all of them improve your chances of being seen while running in the dark.

[$10, nathansports.com]

