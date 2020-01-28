Terra Fire 400 RX GET IT

When you need a little extra light beyond just what your usual headlamp can provide, reach for the Terra Fire 400 RX. This flashlight fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and the best part is that it requires little energy from the runner to carry because it’s grip-free. If you’re running in a trail race that requires you to tackle tough singletrack at night, this little wonder is highly recommended to get you safely to your next aid station. Bonus: It’s water-resistant and USB rechargeable. [$60, nathansports.com]

