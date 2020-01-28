Vibe Reflective Vest GET IT

In recent years, running reflective vests have slimmed down. They’re a far cry from the bulkier versions of years past. New materials and improved design mean that wearing reflective gear for safety no longer makes you look (or feel) like a traffic cone. The Vibe Reflective Vest from Nathan provides runners 360 degrees of reflectivity without any extra material getting in the way of your arm swing. In other words, you can wear this vest without the risk of chafing.

[$25, nathansports.com]

