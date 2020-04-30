1. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Get It

When the Pegasus debuted in 1983, it was called “the shoe for every runner.” Now in its 37th iteration, it works just as well for beginners as it does for elites. Nike doubled the foam in the midsole to absorb more impact when you hit the ground. But the lighter, more advanced foam cushions without adding bulk that’ll slow you down. There’s also a bigger pocket of pressurized air under the front of your foot; it compresses when you push off the ground to give you more energy—making propeling yourself forward just a little bit easier.

[$120; nike.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!