2. Reebok Floatride Energy 2.0

At just $100, you can’t beat the Floatride—especially if you’re looking to keep your runs short but fast. The Energy Foam midsole was so light and springy, Reebok didn’t make any changes to it in the second iteration. But they did make some tweaks to the upper, including softening the lining, adding more flexibility and breathability to the engineered mesh upper, and fine-tuning the heel fit to encourage proper foot movement and stability without chafing or rubbing.

$100

