3. Brooks Ghost 12 Get It

The versatility of the Ghost shoe—now in its 12th iteration—is what makes it such a great option for new runners. With two types of cushioning underfoot, Brooks nailed the mix of support and energy return; it absorbs shock while guiding your feet through the heel-to-toe transition. It’s still light enough for some speed work, but can go the distance as you build up your mileage. One of the hallmarks of a great shoe is if you barely notice it’s there, a feat accomplished by the new engineered mesh and 3D Fit print upper.

[$130; brooksrunning.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!