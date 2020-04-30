4. New Balance Fresh Foam Tempo

New Balance’s Fresh Foam midsole was developed to provide solid cushioning without adding heft. In the Tempos, you get a sleeker sneaker that helps you pick up the pace (thanks to a blown rubber forefoot that encourages a springy toe-off) while still providing protection against that repetitive impact as your feet get used to those early miles. And the Hypoknit upper provides strategic areas of stretch and support, allowing for flexibility while keeping your foot stable through the gait cycle.

[$110; newbalance.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!