Nike Renew Run

Don’t stress if you can’t afford Nike’s top-tier shoes—or run a sub-two-hour marathon à la Eliud Kipchoge. You can invest in the Renew Run, which delivers solid support and traction for everyday runs. Combined with Nike’s soft Lunar foam, the dual-density midsole extends from the back of the foot through the arch and along the sidewall of the shoe to provide a stable base, and the grippy rubber outsole keeps you grounded.

[$90; nike.com]

