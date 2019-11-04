2. New Balance FuelCell Echo Get It

Looking to add some extra bounce to your runs? New Balance’s FuelCell technology delivers the highest energy return of any of the brand’s current performance foams, which creates the ideal springboard effect to propel you forward. With a full-length FuelCell midsole and rubber outsole, the Echo was built for the treadmill and road—but it can also easily transition to the gym for those who don’t want to shell out for two separate pairs of kicks.

[$99.99; newbalance.com]

